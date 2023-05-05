MG Comet EV Launched In India Priced At Rs 7.98 Lakh: Check Variants, Range

MG Comet EV was launched in India on April 26, 2023, with an introductory price of Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the company did not reveal the variants of the car and their prices for the Indian market. Changing that, MG Motors India has announced that MG Comet EV will have 3 variants, with the bookings for the car beginning from May 15 in a phased manner.

MG Comet EV Variant-Wise Price

MG Comet EV will be sold in India in 3 variants, namely Pace, Play, and Plush. Among these, Pace is the most affordable variant with a price of Rs Rs 7.98 lakh, whereas Play comes at Rs 9.28 lakh and Plush at Rs 9.98 lakh. (all prices ex-showroom)

MG Comet EV Design

The three-door electric car comes with a compact size and has been designed for urban mobility. Furthermore, the car comes with a boxy design with a hint of modern design elements. For instance, the car gets elements like an LED light bar and a strip connecting both mirrors. Adding to it, the car gets a charging port in the front end, highlighted with an MG monogram under the light bar.

Similarly, the car's rear end also gets a LED light bar along with the tail lamps and the Comet moniker paired with the MG badge. All of this is complemented by five colour options and multiple graphics packs available with the car. MG divides the graphics into two categories called sticker styles and lit packs. Paired with the small size of the electric car are 12-inch alloy wheels, which are currently the smallest wheels available on any vehicle in India.

MG Comet EV Interiors

Coming to interiors, MG Comet comes with a grey and white theme around the cabin. The dashboard further boasts two 10-25-inch screens. These screens play their role as an infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. Furthermore, the seats come with a one-touch tumble and fold feature to make the rear seat accessible for passengers.

MG Comet EV Features

The feature list on the MG Comet EV includes things like three USB ports, over 55 linked features, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC settings, keyless entry, controls positioned on the steering wheel and keyless entry. For passengers' safety, the electric car gets dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a reverse camera, and sensors.

MG Comet EV Range

MG has given the Comet EV a 17.3kWh battery that has an ARAI-certified range of 230km and is rated IP67 for water and dust resistance. The 3.3kW onboard charger provided by MG requires seven hours to charge the battery fully. A single electric engine with 42 horsepower and 110 Nm of torque powers the vehicle's rear wheels through an automated gearbox.