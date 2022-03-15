Nitin Gadkari's dream is to build India's first electric highway connecting THESE cities

Addressing an event on March 15, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said making India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur is his dream.

He further said the government has received 47 proposals to set up ropeway cables in Manipur, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Kashmir.

"My dream is to make an electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur," he said. The road transport and highways minister said his ministry's budget is good, and the market is ready to support it.

Also read: Ola S1 Pro electric scooter now available in Holi-special 'Gerua' colour; bookings to open on THESE dates

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget for 2022-23 has allocated Rs 1.99 lakh crore for the road transport and highways ministry. Of this, Rs 1.34 lakh crore will be allocated to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is primarily responsible for the development of NH's and expressways across the country.

Further, Gadkari recently said in a statement that India is looking for a cost-effective electricity-based technology for mass rapid transportation. The ministry plans to undertake the development of ropeways as an alternate transport solution in the hill and congested, urban areas.

“Ropeways, cable car and particularly I'm very much clearly interested to work on the technology of light rail transport,” Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV

#mute