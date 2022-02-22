Now convert your Bajaj Avenger into an electric motorcycle at THIS price

Electric vehicles (EVs) are increasing in number every single day. As a result of government subsidies and high fuel prices, EVs are becoming more and more popular. However, because of high demand and a shortage of semiconductors, manufacturers are struggling to fulfil the orders.

For those buyers who do not wish to wait months for their new electric two-wheeler, GoGoA1 offers electric conversion kits as an alternative. Last time, we told you about GOGOA1's fully electric Hero Splendor fitted with their electric conversion kit that is capable of doing an impressive 151 km on a single charge. This time we bring you a Bajaj Avenger running on battery power.

In this EV kit for Bajaj Avenger, the rider can switch between the engine mode and pure EV mode according to the situation, since it is a petrol-electric hybrid kit.

At a price of Rs 27,760, this electric vehicle conversion kit can be purchased online. All the components needed to run the bike in EV mode are contained in the electric conversion kit.

In pure electric mode, Avenger 220 is able to reach a top speed of 60km/h and claims to offer a range of 40-50 km on a full charge. The bike uses a 72V, 35A Lithium-ion pack battery and in EV mode, the electric motor drives the front wheel.

It is still unclear whether this EV conversion kit is legal or not since it is not mentioned anywhere that it is an RTO-approved kit.

