हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hero Splendor

Hero Splendor with electric conversion kit gets THIS much battery range

GoGoA1 manufactures conversion kits for the Hero Splendor, among other vehicles, in compliance with National Green Tribunal or NGT.

Hero Splendor with electric conversion kit gets THIS much battery range
Image for representation

Compared to four-wheelers, the transition to EVs in the Indian automotive industry is relatively quick in the two-wheeler space. Even though the number of electric vehicles (EVs) is increasing every single day, most mobility solutions today are still powered by fossil fuels. Today, we bring you a Hero Splendor that was converted to become an electric vehicle by GoGoA1, who also gave the details in the video.

GoGoA1's EV conversion kit costs Rs. 35,000, and the company claims a range of 151 km on a single charge. In addition to providing RTO-approved electric conversion kits for motorcycles, the company is looking to expand its business after experiencing an increase in demand by 60 percent over the last couple of months.

In the video, the host states that because the electric conversion kit is RTO-approved, if the motorcycle is damaged in an accident, the insurance company will pay for the damage.

Read also: WATCH: Tesla on autopilot nearly kills 2 cops while driver views video on phone

Additionally, the controller and motor come with a 3-year warranty, and the motorcycle would receive a new number plate that is finished in green once it has been fitted with the kit. The GoGoA1 team also adheres to the National Green Tribunal's requirements.

By utilizing this kit, vehicles that are converted into electric vehicles wouldn't need to be scrapped. GoGoA1 currently operates in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Delhi.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hero Splendorelectric vehicleHero MotoCorpelectric bike
Next
Story

Sri Lanka completes trials of AC train supplied by India, see pics HERE!

Must Watch

PT6M15S

UP Election 2022: Priyanka Vadra made an absurd statement, called terrorism an issue of meaningless.