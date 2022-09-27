Ola S1 Pro electric scooter now cheaper by THIS amount: Massive festive discounts on offer

The festive season is right around the corner and as always, Indian automakers are anticipating big numbers on the tally. However, the festive season brings along competition as well, and therefore automakers do offer interesting deals on their products to make the most out of this time of the year. In a bid to encash the festive season, Ola Electric has announced a price cut on its S1 Pro electric scooter as a part of the festive season discount. The Ola S1 Pro electric scooter is now available with a discount of Rs 10,000, effectively bringing down its price to Rs 1.30 lakh.

The Ola S1 was initially launched at Rs 1.30 lakh itself, and price hikes introduced later, increased its price to Rs 1.40 lakh. Moreover, the discount is available till October 5 only, post which, the scooter will retail at its original price. Alongside, Ola Electric is extending various finance offers on its electric scooter range in addition to Ola is offering various finance offers to Rs 1,500 rebate on the 5-year extended warranty plan. Additional offers like a low-interest rate of 8.99 per cent per annum and zero loan processing fees can also be availed currently.

Also read - Tata Tiago EV to launch in India tomorrow: Check features revealed in teaser video

The Ola S1 Pro electric scooter is a neat-looking offering, and it is highly loved by the Indian audience for its design. The scooter runs on Move OS, and the company is likely to roll out the Move OS 3 update by Diwali this year. Talking of specifications, the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter has a battery capacity of 3.97 kWh that helps it with a range of 181 km and a top speed of 115 kmph. Furthermore, the scooter comes fitted with a 7-inch touchscreen instrument cluster, hill-climb assist, cruise control, and multiple riding modes.