Tata Tiago EV to launch in India tomorrow: Check features revealed in teaser video

Unless you were living under a rock without access to the internet, you would know that Tata Motors is ready to launch its most-affordable electric car in the Indian market tomorrow. Yes! The date is confirmed, and to ensure there’s enough buzz around the upcoming Tata Tiago EV, the automaker is releasing multiple teaser clips and images of the upcoming electric hatchback. The new clip shared by the carmaker also reveals certain features that the electrified Tiago will possess. Also, the teaser video shows design highlights of the Tiago EV. The 4th electric vehicle in the homegrown carmaker’s lineup is certainly expected to lure the masses with its accessibility quotient.

The Tata Tiago EV will don roughly the same design as its ICE counterpart, but it will have key distinctions. To start with, the teaser reveals that the Tiago EV will get projector headlamps on either side of the closed front grille that will feature a glossy black finish with a tri-arrow pattern wearing the Teal Blue shade. With the same treatment, an ‘EV’ badge will be fixed around the left headlamp. Over to the sides, the Tiago EV will show off its 14-inch steel wheels to keep the cost in check. The option of alloy wheels is likely to be kept away from the upcoming Tata Tiago EV.

The interior of the Tiago EV will be inspired by the Tigor EV. It will have a black-beige dual-tone theme with faux leather upholstery. Also, Teal Blue accents will be visible on the inside as well. A rotary knob-type drive selector will be seen on the Tiago EV, much like its sedan sibling. Moreover, the Tiago EV will come equipped with features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and more. There will be connected car features on offer too, along with multi-mode regenerative braking and a host of passive safety features as standard fitment across the range.