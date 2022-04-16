Tata Curvv: All you need to know about the electric SUV concept

Opening the gates to a new design language for their electric cars Tata Motors recently introduced the new Tata Cruvv. Moreover, the homegrown automaker already has a firm grip over the electric SUV segment in India, the new concept design is an attempt to improve the hold further. The new Curvv comes with numerous new highlights which are 'not so subtle'. Here we have listed a few of the noteworthy highlights you need to know:

Tata Curvv EV: Opening new doors for Tata

The Tata Curvv has a lot of firsts for the Indian automaker. Evidently, it boasts a new design language. Though a concept now, it will eventually make its way to future cars. In addition, this is the first time a vehicle has been unveiled with an electric powertrain first, and ICE variants are to come later. Adding to the list of firsts, it is also the first Coupe SUV of the automaker.

Tata Curvv EV: Architecture

In the ongoing SUVs, Tata used a similar architectural design as in the Nexon EV. However, breaking the pattern Tata Curvv comes with the Generation-2 architecture made with modifications in the Generation-1 design.

Tata Curvv EV: Cabin design and interior features

Resonating with the exterior design, the interiors also come with multiple new changes. For instance, the traditional knobs and dials have been replaced with touch panels. In addition, it features a three-layer dashboard complemented by conveniences like a rotatory gear selector, a floating sunroof and a floating centre console.

Tata Curvv EV: Tech oriented design

As mentioned earlier, the Tata Curvv is very keen on breaking the traditions. Even the details of the EV have been designed with a more tech-oriented approach. The design details like the illuminated brand logo replacing the usual conventional embossed logo push towards the new approach.

Tata Curvv EV: Range and battery pack

The battery pack for the Curvv EV concept has yet to be revealed by Tata Motors. The manufacturers did say, however, that the Curvv will most likely have a larger battery pack than the Nexon's 30.2kWh battery. This will allow the coupe-production-spec SUV's version to attain a claimed range of 400-500 kilometres.

