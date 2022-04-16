हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tata Motors

Tata Curvv: All you need to know about the electric SUV concept

Tata Curvv EV concept is the 'wind of change' for Tata Motors with multiple new details that bring forth the new aims and new thinking of the company, here are the details you need to know about the EV.

Tata Curvv: All you need to know about the electric SUV concept
Tata Curvv EV concept

Opening the gates to a new design language for their electric cars Tata Motors recently introduced the new Tata Cruvv. Moreover, the homegrown automaker already has a firm grip over the electric SUV segment in India, the new concept design is an attempt to improve the hold further. The new Curvv comes with numerous new highlights which are 'not so subtle'. Here we have listed a few of the noteworthy highlights you need to know:

Tata Curvv EV: Opening new doors for Tata 

The Tata Curvv has a lot of firsts for the Indian automaker. Evidently, it boasts a new design language. Though a concept now, it will eventually make its way to future cars. In addition, this is the first time a vehicle has been unveiled with an electric powertrain first, and ICE variants are to come later. Adding to the list of firsts, it is also the first Coupe SUV of the automaker.

Read also: Okinawa to recall 3,215 Praise Pro electric scooters for battery-related issues

Tata Curvv EV: Architecture

In the ongoing SUVs, Tata used a similar architectural design as in the Nexon EV. However, breaking the pattern Tata Curvv comes with the Generation-2 architecture made with modifications in the Generation-1 design. 

Tata Curvv EV: Cabin design and interior features

Resonating with the exterior design, the interiors also come with multiple new changes. For instance, the traditional knobs and dials have been replaced with touch panels. In addition, it features a three-layer dashboard complemented by conveniences like a rotatory gear selector, a floating sunroof and a floating centre console.

Tata Curvv EV: Tech oriented design

As mentioned earlier, the Tata Curvv is very keen on breaking the traditions. Even the details of the EV have been designed with a more tech-oriented approach. The design details like the illuminated brand logo replacing the usual conventional embossed logo push towards the new approach.

Tata Curvv EV: Range and battery pack

The battery pack for the Curvv EV concept has yet to be revealed by Tata Motors. The manufacturers did say, however, that the Curvv will most likely have a larger battery pack than the Nexon's 30.2kWh battery. This will allow the coupe-production-spec SUV's version to attain a claimed range of 400-500 kilometres.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tata MotorsTata Curvv EV comceptCurvv EV comceptelectric vehicle
Next
Story

Okinawa to recall 3,215 Praise Pro electric scooters for battery-related issues

Must Watch

PT3M4S

Khargaon Violence: Relief to people, 2 hours relaxation in curfew