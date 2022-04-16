Okinawa Autotech, one of India's major electric two-wheeler businesses, has announced that it will recall 3,215 Praise Pro scooters with immediate effect to address any battery-related issues. This is part of the company's full health check-up camps for power packs. The batteries will be inspected for loose connectors or other damage and serviced for free at any of the Okinawa licenced dealerships in India.

The electric 2W maker is working closely with the dealer partners to ensure that the repair experience is as per the convenience of its customers, for which the vehicle owners will be contacted individually. This voluntary campaign is in the wake of the recent thermal incident.

The timing of the recall is important as earlier, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant had asked original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to voluntarily recall their vehicles batches involved in the EV fire incidents.

"Manufacturing of (battery) cells isn’t regulated. The battery management system needs to be strengthened. There has been a clear partnership between battery manufacturing and battery management," Kant stated in an interview.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the EV fire incidents may have taken place due to higher temperatures.

"This is a very serious issue, and we have ordered a forensic investigation into each individual event," said Gadkari in Lok Sabha on March 31, stressing that the government will take appropriate action after a detailed technical report is submitted after the 30-day probe.

