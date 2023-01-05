Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: Curvv, Avinya concepts to make public debut with focus on EVs

The Indian motor show - Auto Expo 2023, is right around the corner, and it will house a host of interesting sets of wheels from carmakers. Afterall, the Auto Expo is now happening after a long gap of 3 years. Well, homegrown brand - Tata Motors, will be showcasing a host of products at its pavilion. Interestingly, the company will be focusing primarily on electric cars in both production-ready and concept form. The company has recently sold its 50,000th electric car in the country. Thus, the confidence of Tata Motors in this stream is rather high, and it will be going all loose on making the most out of the ICE to EV transition. Here’s all electric that is expected from Tata Motors at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Tata Curvv Concept is the first on the list of Tata Motors electric cars at Auto Expo 2023. The concept was first unveiled last year with capabilities to use both EV and ICE powertrains. The Tata Curvv Concept is even rumoured to be the next-gen iteration of the Nexon. Well, it does look stylish from angles, and therefore, the excitement around the Indian audience is high to witness the Curvv’s production-spec form. However, at the Auto Expo 2023, Tata Motors will only showcase the concept form of the Curvv SUV.

Showcased last year as an electric vehicle ground-up, the uber-cool Tata Avinya is based on the company’s Gen-3 Born Electric architecture. The company’s second crowd puller on this list of Tata Motors’ electric cars at Auto Expo 2023 is the Tata Avinya. As for the styling, the Tata Avinya will draw a lot of enthusiasm for itself at the Tata Motor’s stage at Auto Expo 2023. It gets a low-slung silhouette with suicide doors, slim lighting elements, and a minimalistic interior theme.

Next up on the Tata Motors’ stall at the 2023 Auto Expo in the company’s electric line-up will be the Tata Punch EV. It will be the first time that the micro-SUV will be showcased in an electrified rendition. Well, the 2023 Auto Expo will be quite an interesting watch for electric car aficionados it seems. The Punch would most likely be unveiled with the same powertrain that does duties on the Tigor EV. A market launch of the Tata Punch EV is expected to take place by late 2023.

2023 Auto Expo: Tata Motor’s existing EV line-up

In addition to the aforementioned models, Tata Motors’ electric car line-up at the 2023 Auto Expo will further include the company’s existing electric car models - Tata Nexon EV Prime, Tata Nexon EV Max, Tata Tigor EV, and Tata Tiago EV.