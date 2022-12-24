Tata Punch EV to be unveiled at Auto Expo 2023? Check expected price, features and more

Tata Motors is working on expanding its electric vehicle lineup in India. For the same, the Indian automaker will unveil Tata Punch EV at the Auto Expo 2023. Moreover, the launch of the electric version of the car is expected to be in the latter part of 2023. It is to be noted that this electrified model will be the fourth model in the automaker's EV lineup and will be based on the latest Sigma platform, which is derived from the ALFA platform's modification. The ALFA platform forms the base for multiple Tata cars converted from ICE to EV. Currently, Tata Motors sells models like Tata Tiago EV, Nexon EV, and Tigor EV in India.

Tata Punch EV: Platform

Since the Tata Punch EV will use the Sigma platform, the car is expected to have a good range and considerable cabin space. Furthermore, the electric car is expected to have a similar powertrain as the existing Tata EVs. Though, the exact details of the battery pack or the car's specifications are not yet known. But one can expect the car to have two battery pack options, just as in previous vehicles of the company.

Similarly, the feature list of the Tata Punch EV will be primarily influenced by the ICE version. Hence, speculating on it, we can expect it to have a semi-digital instrument cluster, drive modes, a touchscreen infotainment system, and other features.

Tata Punch EV: Price expectation

Now coming to the price of the Tata Punch EV, the electric car will most probably be comparatively pricier than the ICE version. Hence, we can expect it to be in the vicinity of Rs 9-10 lakh (ex-showroom). If that happens, chances are Tata Punch EV will be sandwiched between the prices of Tigor EV and Tiago EV. Furthermore, chances are that the powertrain variations for Tata Punch might also include a CNG variant, considering the company's past with launching multiple powertrains for a model.