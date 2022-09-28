Tata Tiago EV, India's cheapest electric car to launch today: Watch it LIVE here [Video]

Tata Motors, India's largest electric car maker is all to launch its first electric hatchback - the Tata Tiago EV in the country today, on September 28, 2022. The Tata Tiago EV will become the most affordable electric car in India, once launched and will have no direct rivals. This has created a lot of buzz around the car already and the carmaker is also releasing teaser videos and images. Once launched, Tata Tiago will join the likes of Tata Tigor EV and the Tata Nexon EV to make Tata Motors the largest electric car maker in India, and also with the most number of electric cars in the country. You can watch the live launch of the electric hatchback here:

The Tata Tiago EV, as like the case of other electric cars from Tata Motors, will look similar to its ICE equivalent in terms of design, but there will be some significant differences. The teaser first reveals that the Tiago EV will have projector headlights on either side of the closed front grille. The grille will be finished in a glossy black shade with a tri-arrow design in a Teal Blue tint. An "EV" emblem will also be seen around the left headlight. To keep costs down, the Tiago EV will get 14-inch steel wheels on the sides.

Inside the cabin, Teal blue accents will also be used within the cabin in place of the chrome-finished trim pieces. In order to give the EV appeal inside as well, a tri-arrow design for the upholstery might also be used in the Teal Blue colour. The dual-tone theme for the interior like the Tigor EV will remain as is. The Tiago EV will feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and other connected car technologies.

In terms of powertrain, the Tata Tiago EV will borrow the same electric unit from the Tata Tigor EV. On the Tiago EV, a 55 kW motor and a 26 kWh battery pack are most likely to be employed. On a full charge, it might provide a range of roughly 300 kilometres. A drive mode selector knob will be used on the Tiago EV, stacked on the centre console.

Prices for the Tata Tiago EV are most likely to start at around Rs 9 lakh, ex-showroom. The top-spec trim should cost between Rs 12 to 13 lakh. It's interesting that it won't encounter any competition in the market at the time of its launch.