Tesla owner claims he mined crypto worth Rs 60,000 per month using his electric car

A Tesla owner uses his Model 3 EV to mine Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) and makes $800 every month. He turns his car into a robotaxi that earns crypto when it is not being driven.

According to sources, YouTuber Siraj Raval said in 2021 he earned $400 to $800 a month, mining cryptocurrency using his car. Mining is a process whereby new bitcoins are created in an energy-intensive way, and transactions are validated on the blockchain.

He said that he made approximately $800 a month when the price of ETH peaked last year. Raval connected a series of GPUs to the "frunk" of his Tesla. The car's large battery essentially acted as the source of power that comparatively helped reduce maintenance costs.

However, it also affected the warranty of Tesla cars but as per Raval, it is worth it. Raval pays $10 to $15 to charge his vehicle every 320 miles (514 kilometers) and mines for 20 hours every day.

When the official talks more about this to Raval for using the Tesla car, he said, "it is a computer with wheels, it is too easy to hack into the computer of the car".

His setup includes free bitcoin mining software on his Mac mini M1, which is powered by plugging an inverter into the 12-volt power socket in the center console of his Model 3.

Apart from Raval, Alejandro de la Torre, who mines bitcoin, said that mining from a Tesla is just like connecting to any other power source.

"The main component is the price of electricity. If it's cheaper doing it through an electric vehicle, then so be it."

