Electric vehicles

Delhi aggregator policy: 10 percent of vehicles to be electric in next three months

Aggregators and delivery services in Delhi would need to ensure that 10% of all new two-wheelers and 5% of all new four-wheelers are electric in the next three months.

Image for representation

Delhi becomes the first Indian state/Union Territory to adopt an aggregator policy to regulate vehicular emissions. In a fresh push towards electric vehicles and bringing down pollution levels in the city, the Delhi government has issued a draft policy directing all ride aggregators and delivery services to mandatorily adopt electric vehicles in its newly onboard fleets.

‘Aggregators and delivery services in Delhi would need to ensure that 10% of all new two-wheelers and 5% of all new four-wheelers are electric in the next three months,’ a Delhi government draft policy under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, notified.

Besides, aggregators and delivery services will have to ensure that 50% of all new two-wheelers and 25% of all new four-wheelers are electric by March 2023. This step has been taken to combat Delhi's air pollution and achieve net carbon neutrality, making it the first state in India to adopt an aggregator policy to regulate vehicular emissions from the ride-hailing industry.

The aggregators such as ride-hailing services as well as delivery service providers (such as food delivery, e-commerce logistics providers, couriers, etc.) have altered the vehicular patterns in Delhi. Cabs have been the most popular model, followed by buses, bikes, and auto-rickshaws, which have gained matured ridership and continue expanding their businesses, the Delhi government mentioned in a release.

"The essence of the proposed policy by the Delhi government is to ensure the entire spectrum of vehicles used by aggregators and delivery service providers are brought into the fold of a sustainable, clean and electric mobility, given the impact of large-scale adoption of clean vehicles and the serious concern over the air quality of Delhi," said Reena Gupta, advisor to Environment Minister Gopal Rai, while talking about the draft policy.

Delhi government will also be making a representation to the Commission for Air Quality Management to direct other states in the NCR area to also adopt the policy. The currently approved draft policy has now been put in the public domain, inviting suggestions and objections of the general public within 60 days, post which it would be notified for implementation.

With inputs from IANS

Electric vehiclesEV aggregatorsEV automobilesDelhi
