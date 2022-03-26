This Hero Splendor imagined as an electric motorcycle with 240 km range

Compared to four-wheelers, the transition to EVs in the Indian automotive industry is relatively quick in the two-wheeler space. Even though the number of electric vehicles (EVs) is increasing every single day, most mobility solutions today are still powered by fossil fuels.

Vinay Raj Somashekar shared a render of the Hero Splendor Electric motorcycle online. Hero Splendor is one of the most popular bikes in the Indian market and is made by Hero MotoCrop.

On his LinkedIn post, Vinay wrote, "The Hero Splendor is the most quintessential motorcycle in the country, period. Its appearance is iconic and ageless. There is almost nothing random about its design. Every element feels meaningful and purposeful, and the proportions are spot on."

With the exception of a few key and obvious variations, Vinay has retained most of the parts of the petrol-powered Splendor in the digital renderings. An enclosed, blacked-out battery pack has replaced the engine and gearbox assembly. Blue accents also adorn the headlight casing, central panels, and rear fender, creating a striking appearance.

The Hero Splendor Electric motorcycle render here features an electric motor paired with a 9kW battery that uses a silent belt drive to power the motorcycle's rear wheels. The 2kWh battery pack is also removable, indicating that it is most likely a portable device. The charging port on this bike is placed on the fuel tank lid.

When using a 6kWh battery, this figure increases to 180km, while a 4kWh battery provides 120km on a single charge.

