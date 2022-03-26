Toyota cars to be more expensive from April 1, automaker announces 4 per cent price hike

Japanese automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a price hike for its model line-up in India. A price hike of 4 per cent will be seen starting from April 1. The hike comes as a result of rising input costs.

The company, which sells models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta, noted that prices are being hiked due to the rising input cost, including raw materials.

As a committed and customer-centric company, TKM has made all conscious efforts to minimise the impact of rising costs on consumers, it said in a statement.

On March 25, BMW India announced to hike product prices by up to 3.5 per cent from next month. Besides, other luxury carmakers like Audi and Mercedes-Benz also plan to hike prices from April 1.

With inputs from PTI

