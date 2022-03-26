हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Toyota

Toyota cars to be more expensive from April 1, automaker announces 4 per cent price hike

Following the price hike by German automakers like BMW and Mercedes, Toyota Kirloskar Motors have announced to increase prices of their models like Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta and others.

Toyota cars to be more expensive from April 1, automaker announces 4 per cent price hike
Image for representation

Japanese automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a price hike for its model line-up in India. A price hike of 4 per cent will be seen starting from April 1. The hike comes as a result of rising input costs.

The company, which sells models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta, noted that prices are being hiked due to the rising input cost, including raw materials.

As a committed and customer-centric company, TKM has made all conscious efforts to minimise the impact of rising costs on consumers, it said in a statement.

Also read: Mumbai Police to shut traffic this Sunday in city for few hours, here’s why

On March 25, BMW India announced to hike product prices by up to 3.5 per cent from next month. Besides, other luxury carmakers like Audi and Mercedes-Benz also plan to hike prices from April 1.

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ToyotaPrice hikeFortunerInnova Crysta
Next
Story

AAI revises Covid guidelines concerning international operations, details here

Must Watch

PT17M19S

Along with the cabinet, there will also be a meeting of the Council of Ministers