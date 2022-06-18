NewsBuzz
BR CHOPRA

BR Chopra's massive 25,000 sq ft Juhu bungalow sold for Rs 183 cr

Mahabharat maker BR Chopra's plush Mumbai house: The property has been purchased from the late BR Chopra's daughter-in-law of Renu Ravi Chopra, wife of Ravi Chopra.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 08:49 AM IST

New Delhi: The legendary producer and director, Baldev Raj Chopra aka BR Chopra's plush Mumbai house in Juhu has been sold off for nearly Rs 183 crore. According to a report in Economic Times, famous realty developer K Raheja Corp has bought Chopra's 25,000 sq ft family house. 

BR CHOPRA'S JUHU HOUSE SOLD OFF

The property has been purchased from the late BR Chopra's daughter-in-law of Renu Ravi Chopra, wife of Ravi Chopra. As the ET report, Rs 182.76 crore has been paid for the land and the property. Also, a stamp duty of almost Rs 11 crore for the registration has been paid. 

It has been reported that K Raheja Corp might construct a plush residential project on this acquired property.

BR CHOPRA'S ICONIC MAHABHARAT

The late renowned filmmaker BR Chopra is credited with directing super successful films including Naya Daur (1957), Sadhna (1958), Kanoon (1961), Gumrah (1963), Humraaz (1967), Insaf Ka Tarazu (1980), Nikaah (1982), Awam (1987) to name a few. 

He turned producer with the epic saga Mahabharat in 1988 for TV audiences and created history. BR Chopra was awarded Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in cinema, for the year 1998, and Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, in 2001 respectively.

He died on November 5, 2008. He and his wife Prakash Chopra had three children - late son Ravi Chopra, and two daughters Shashi and Bina. He is the elder brother of the late Yash Chopra, who died on October 21, 2012.

 

 

 

