Desi mommy who was shocked at her daughter’s Rs 35K Gucci belt, pairs it with her saree! See viral pic

New Delhi: Remember that desi mommy who has gone viral recently for conversation with daughter over a high-end Gucci belt? Well, she is now back in news.

This time, Anita Gupta, the cute mother to a social media influencer Chabi gupta can be seen wearing the same Gucci belt over her saree to which she called a 'Ranchi ki DPS ki belt'.

She shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it, "1 Way To Style Your GUCCI belt with Indian Saree ft. Desi Mom

#guccibelt #guccigang #momishappy #hapinesss #mom #ranchi_the_heart_of_jharkhand #jharkhand #jharkhandi #ranchigirl #dpsbeltmom #dpsbeltmom #yourregularmom #paddyfield #picoftheday.."

For the unversed, Anita Gupta grabbed the limelight when her daughter bought a high-end Gucci belt and showed it to her, who was quick to pass it off as a 'Ranchi ki DPS ki belt'. The daughter tells her mother that it's for Rs 35000 and the latter is left shocked! She is quick to add, 'Rs 150 ka bikta hai'.

Ever since the desi mommy has gone viral, her daughter Chabi Gupta keeps on posting some or the other hilarious video of her mother on the official Instagram account which she made especially for her mother named it as ‘Yourregularmom.’

The account is managed by both of them and it has varieties of videos which one could relate with their personal lives.

The account has 62.6K followers and the mother-daughter duo often share cute videos on the account which leave their fans in splits.