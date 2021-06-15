हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Trending: Daughter buys Gucci belt worth Rs 35k, her mom says, 'Ye to Rs 150 pe bikta hai' - Watch

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The internet is full of fun videos, bringing a smile to our faces in times of distress. One such video on Instagram has gone viral, making netizens go LOL. A daughter bought a high-end Gucci belt and showed it to her mother, who was quick to pass it off as a 'Ranchi ki DPS ki belt'. 

Her mother's hilarious reaction is leaving fans in splits. The daughter tells her mom that it's for Rs 35000 and the latter is left shocked! She is quick to add, 'Rs 150 ka bikta hai'. Watch it here: 

Chabi Gupta can be heard laughing while her mother Anita Gupta is shocked and amused at this pricey purchase of her daughter.

The video is posted by Anita Gupta & Chabi Gupta on Instagram. She has 7831 followers and often posts videos on her social media handle. The posts featuring her mom are best-loved by fans and this viral video is solid proof of it. 

Gucci is a high-end designer label that has classic watches, handbags, belts, clothes and shoes. Several celebrities love the brand and are often clicked flaunting their liking for it!

Enjoy the hilarious mom-daughter video!

 

