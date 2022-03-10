हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in backless shimmery top in glamorous BTS video: Watch

Janhvi Kapoor who turned 25 years old last week was last seen in the horror-comedy film 'Roohi'.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Starlet Janhvi Kapoor burned up Instagram with her latest behind-the-scenes video from her seashells-themed photoshoot. The 'Roohi' actress, on Thursday, shared a sizzling video of her posing for pictures wearing a backless, shimmery top with an equally glamorous mini-skirt. 

Janhvi looked like a goddess in the pictures as she channelled her inner beauty to show on-screen. The diva had added funky background music to the video to make it peppier. Needless to say, she stole her fans' breath away with this BTS clip. 

Watch it here:

 

She is the daughter of late legend Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor and has a sister Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor recently celebrated her 25th birthday with her friends and family. Her half-sister Anshula Kapoor had shared pictures from her birthday bash on Instagram for fans to see.

Ahead of her birthday on March 4, the star kid also had a pre-birthday celebration at the airport with her fan, who brought her a cake.

On the work front, Janhvi has featured in films like ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and ‘Roohi’. She has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline including Anand L Rai’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’, Karan Johar’s ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Takht’ among others.

Tags:
Janhvi KapoorKhushi KapoorBoney KapoorSridevi
