Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in backless shimmery top in glamorous BTS video: Watch

New Delhi: Starlet Janhvi Kapoor burned up Instagram with her latest behind-the-scenes video from her seashells-themed photoshoot. The 'Roohi' actress, on Thursday, shared a sizzling video of her posing for pictures wearing a backless, shimmery top with an equally glamorous mini-skirt.

Janhvi looked like a goddess in the pictures as she channelled her inner beauty to show on-screen. The diva had added funky background music to the video to make it peppier. Needless to say, she stole her fans' breath away with this BTS clip.

Watch it here:

She is the daughter of late legend Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor and has a sister Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor recently celebrated her 25th birthday with her friends and family. Her half-sister Anshula Kapoor had shared pictures from her birthday bash on Instagram for fans to see.

Ahead of her birthday on March 4, the star kid also had a pre-birthday celebration at the airport with her fan, who brought her a cake.

On the work front, Janhvi has featured in films like ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and ‘Roohi’. She has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline including Anand L Rai’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’, Karan Johar’s ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Takht’ among others.