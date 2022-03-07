Anshula Kapoor hugs Janhvi Kapoor, shares pics from latter's 25th birthday bash!

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Janhvi Kapoor turned 25 years old on Sunday (March 7), the youth icon celebrated her birthday with her friends and family as seen on social media. While she had a day trip to a temple in Tirupati, she was greeted with a birthday party by her half-sister Anshula Kapoor at night.

Anshula even shared pictures from the pink-themed birthday party on Instagram and they're going viral on the internet.

In the pictures, the beautiful decor with a giant light-up letter 'J' representing Janhvi was present. In another picture, Anshula was seen hugging Janhvi tight and called her 'mine'.

Take a look at the happy pictures:

Earlier on her birthday, Janhvi had shared pictures from her trip to Tirupati as she stunned in a pink-lime green saree.

On the work front, Janhvi has featured in films like ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and ‘Roohi’. She has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline including Anand L Rai’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’, Karan Johar’s ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Takht’ among others.

Janhvi is also popular for gym looks and fashion choices. The star kid on Friday had a pre-birthday celebration at the airport with her fan, who brought her a cake.