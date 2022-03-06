Arjun Kapoor drops heartfelt birthday wish for half-sister Janhvi Kapoor, says 'I know I wasn't around'

NEW DELHI: Actor Janhvi Kapoor turned 25 on Sunday (March 6) and the actress is celebrating her special day by visiting the shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati. Several pictures and videos have been circulating on social media in which the 'Dhadak' actor can be seen seeking blessings at the temple.

Meanwhile, family members including Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor have shared heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl on social media.

Extending his birthday wishes, Janhvi's half-brother Arjun dropped a super adorable monochrome picture of them. It appears that Arjun photobombed her while she was posing for the camera. But it was his heart-warming caption that stole the limelight. It read, "I know I wasn't around for quite a few birthdays but now you're stuck with me for life."

Janhvi Kapoor's aunt Maheep Kapoor left red heart emojis in the comment section.

Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor shared a photo where she is seen giving Janhvi a peck on the cheek. The caption read, "HBD lover Janhvi Kapoor. A year older. A year bolder. Here's to another year of laughing together, annoying each other, salivating over food videos together, crying together, messing up together, watching emo films together and loving each other! You're my Bae, I love you (more than you love tiramisu.)"

Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor's sister, melted our hearts with her wish. It included a childhood photo of the two of them. As the two sisters smile for the lens, our eyes are hooked on what Khushi wrote. The caption read, “Happy birthday to my everything.” Khushi also attached a white heart emoji.

Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor shared a childhood picture of the actress while also sharing his life advice. "Joy of our lives, remain the way you are, simple, down to earth, respectful to everyone, spreading warmth, these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday, beta."

Janhvi's cousin Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Happy happy birthday jannu all my love darling girl @janhvikapoor".

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor's line-up of movies includes 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', 'Mili', and 'Good Luck Jerry'.

