हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan's fan offers him Rs 20 crore to marry her, don't miss his hilarious reply!

Kartik Aaryan recently created buzz with his clever reply to a fan's comment on his Instagram post.

Kartik Aaryan&#039;s fan offers him Rs 20 crore to marry her, don&#039;t miss his hilarious reply!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan recently engaged in witty banter with one of his fans on social media. The actor recently shared a video with one of his young fans on Instagram and got a cheeky comment from one of his fans. 

She had offered the actor Rs 20 crore to marry her in the comments section. She wrote, "Achha mujhse shaadi karlo 20 crore dungi."

Kartik Aaryan replied, "kab (when)?". Fans were in splits after witnessing their conversations.

Take a look at their conversation:

kartik

 

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in 'Shehzada' with Kriti Sanon in lead roles. It's a romantic-drama flick and has been directed by Rohit Dhawan. It is scheduled for release on November 4, 2022.

The other cast includes Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee. The film is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S Radhakrishna and Aman Gill.

Kartik also has Anees Bazmi's ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ in his kitty. The film is a sequel of Priyadarshan's 2007 horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. The sequel also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kartik AaryanKartik Aaryan fanViral
Next
Story

Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in backless shimmery top in glamorous BTS video: Watch

Must Watch

PT13M3S

How did AAP win in Punjab?