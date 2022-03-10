Kartik Aaryan's fan offers him Rs 20 crore to marry her, don't miss his hilarious reply!

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan recently engaged in witty banter with one of his fans on social media. The actor recently shared a video with one of his young fans on Instagram and got a cheeky comment from one of his fans.

She had offered the actor Rs 20 crore to marry her in the comments section. She wrote, "Achha mujhse shaadi karlo 20 crore dungi."

Kartik Aaryan replied, "kab (when)?". Fans were in splits after witnessing their conversations.

Take a look at their conversation:

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in 'Shehzada' with Kriti Sanon in lead roles. It's a romantic-drama flick and has been directed by Rohit Dhawan. It is scheduled for release on November 4, 2022.

The other cast includes Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee. The film is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S Radhakrishna and Aman Gill.

Kartik also has Anees Bazmi's ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ in his kitty. The film is a sequel of Priyadarshan's 2007 horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. The sequel also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani.