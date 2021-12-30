हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah TROLLED for calling Mughals 'refugees', netizen asks 'are you aware of Indian history?'

Renowned actor Naseeruddin Shah faced a lot of flak on Twitter after he termed Mughals as 'refugees' in a viral interview clip.

Naseeruddin Shah TROLLED for calling Mughals &#039;refugees&#039;, netizen asks &#039;are you aware of Indian history?&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has found himself in a middle of a controversy after a clip from his interview with journalist Karan Thapar went viral on social media.

The 'A Wednesday' actor made a statement calling Mughals refugees which irked many netizens. The actor was explaining to Karan that the Mughals had contributed much to the country that has been forgotten by people. He then went on to term them as 'refugees'.

In the short clip, the actor said, "The so-called atrocities of the Mughals are being highlighted all the time. We forget that the Mughals are people who have contributed to the country. They are people who have left lasting monuments in the country, who have left the tradition of dancing, music, painting, literature. Mughals came here to make this their homeland. You can call them refugees if you like."

Take a look at the video:

 

Many Twitter users were unhappy with Naseeruddin's statements and presented counterarguments to them. Others trolled the actor and left sarcastic remarks in reply.

 

Earlier, in September, Naseeruddin made headlines when he spoke against a section of Muslims in India who were celebrating the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

On the work front, Naseeruddin Shah made his Bollywood debut with a small role in the film Aman in 1967. It starred Rajendra Kumar and Saira Banu. His first major hit was the 1983 film Masoom opposite Shabana Azmi. 

The actor has also starred in international films such as Monsoon Wedding in 2001 and a Hollywood adaptation of The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen in 2003.

He is married to actress Ratna Pathak. They tied the knot in 1982 in a court ceremony.

