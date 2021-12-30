Naseeruddin Shah TROLLED for calling Mughals 'refugees', netizen asks 'are you aware of Indian history?'

New Delhi: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has found himself in a middle of a controversy after a clip from his interview with journalist Karan Thapar went viral on social media.

The 'A Wednesday' actor made a statement calling Mughals refugees which irked many netizens. The actor was explaining to Karan that the Mughals had contributed much to the country that has been forgotten by people. He then went on to term them as 'refugees'.

In the short clip, the actor said, "The so-called atrocities of the Mughals are being highlighted all the time. We forget that the Mughals are people who have contributed to the country. They are people who have left lasting monuments in the country, who have left the tradition of dancing, music, painting, literature. Mughals came here to make this their homeland. You can call them refugees if you like."

Take a look at the video:

Mughals came here to settle. They Contributed to India's Culture, Music and Left lasting Legacies. You can call them refugees: #naseeruddinshah to Karan Thapar #2DaysToBirthMonth #FitBharat pic.twitter.com/vncc9m8qij — Dr. Priyanshi Mishra (@Priyanshi135) December 30, 2021

Many Twitter users were unhappy with Naseeruddin's statements and presented counterarguments to them. Others trolled the actor and left sarcastic remarks in reply.

Are you aware of India history if not then please add it in National School of Drama syllabus and kindly dont add any more drama to it. — sidharth shukla (@sidharthshukla4) December 30, 2021

Apart from akbar(that too is sometimes questionable) all the mughal kings have contributed to misery of native indian (mostly non muslims) babur came from kabul and belongs to tashkent...both these points prove that they definitely are not indians...refugee things can be debated — Raman Sharma (@RamanSh10379845) December 30, 2021

A conqueror cannot be refugee ....nasir ..is dealing with omicron.. — shaks (@shaks72) December 30, 2021

Earlier, in September, Naseeruddin made headlines when he spoke against a section of Muslims in India who were celebrating the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

On the work front, Naseeruddin Shah made his Bollywood debut with a small role in the film Aman in 1967. It starred Rajendra Kumar and Saira Banu. His first major hit was the 1983 film Masoom opposite Shabana Azmi.

The actor has also starred in international films such as Monsoon Wedding in 2001 and a Hollywood adaptation of The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen in 2003.

He is married to actress Ratna Pathak. They tied the knot in 1982 in a court ceremony.

