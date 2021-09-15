Naseeruddin Shah shares why Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan keep mum on political issues

New Delhi: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is known to speak his mind without mincing words. The actor, however, shared why he thinks the three biggest ‘Khan’s’ of the film industry - namely Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan choose to stay quiet rather than speaking up on socio-political issues. Though he says he cannot speak for them but shares his analysis.

“They (the Khans) are worried because of the harassment they will be subjected to. They have so much to lose. It will not be just financial harassment, it is not about losing an endorsement or two. It’s a question of their entire establishments getting harassed,” the 71 years old told the NDTV.

Naseeruddin had recently hit headlines when he spoke against a section of Muslims in India who are celebrating the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban. Naseeruddin in his interview to NDTV also said how the right-wing mentality is rising on both sides and anyone who dares to speak against it is subjected to harassment. “It is not just Javed saab or me, it is anyone who speaks out against this right wing mentality and it is growing on both sides,” he said.

The veteran actor also spoke about a trend in the Hindi film industry where filmmakers are encouraged to make ‘pro-government’ and jingoistic movies. Naseeruddin bluntly calls it propaganda and compares it to Nazi Germany.

“They are being encouraged by the government to make pro-government films, to make films lauding the efforts of our beloved leader. They also being financed, also promised a clean chit if they make movies which are propaganda, to put it bluntly," he said.

The actor continued, “You will find the biggest guys giving in to this. In Nazi Germany also this was attempted. Filmmakers who were outstanding, world-class, were rounded up and asked to make films propagating the Nazi philosophy.”