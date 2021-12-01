हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas fixes Priyanka Chopra's trailing floral coat at red carpet, fans shout 'such a gentleman!' - Watch

Priyanka Chopra wore a floral coat over a jumpsuit in the same print by Richard Quinn while Nick Jonas donned a crisp black suit by Maison Margiela with a dash of pulpy red shirt, shoes and a pocket square. 

Nick Jonas fixes Priyanka Chopra&#039;s trailing floral coat at red carpet, fans shout &#039;such a gentleman!&#039; - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra and international music sensation hubby Nick Jonas brushed aside separation rumours by sticking to each other at a recent red carpet event. Not just that, Nick proved why he is loved so much by fans by helping wifey with her trailing train. 

PeeCee and Nick attended the London Fashion Week recently and posed for the shutterbugs at the red carpet. While being papped, Nick won a million hearts by his sweet gesture of fixing Priyanka Chopra's train of long coat before posing. 

Fans loved it and called him protective and such a gentleman! 

Priyanka wore a floral coat over a jumpsuit in the same print by Richard Quinn while Nick donned a crisp black suit by Maison Margiela with a dash of pulpy red shirt, shoes and a pocket square. 

Nick Jonas posted photos on Instagram with wifey Priyanka Chopra ahead of the red carpet event. Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Earlier, Priyanka removed Jonas from her surname on social media sending fans into a tizzy with many speculating it to be a hint towards their marriage having hit a rock bottom. However, it all turned out to be a mere rumour. 

Recently, Priyanka along with the Jonas fam-jam was seen on The Jonas Brothers Family Roast and had a fun session grilling Nick. She talked about their marriage, 10-year gap and why she would not want to be married to anyone else but Nick Jonas. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick JonasPriyanka Chopra divorceNick Jonas videoLondon Fashion Week 2021
Next
Story

Shreya Ghoshal is childhood friends with new Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal - Pic

Must Watch

PT2M39S

Jammu & Kashmir: Top Jaish commander killed in encounter with security forces