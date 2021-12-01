Nick Jonas fixes Priyanka Chopra's trailing floral coat at red carpet, fans shout 'such a gentleman!' - Watch

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra and international music sensation hubby Nick Jonas brushed aside separation rumours by sticking to each other at a recent red carpet event. Not just that, Nick proved why he is loved so much by fans by helping wifey with her trailing train.

PeeCee and Nick attended the London Fashion Week recently and posed for the shutterbugs at the red carpet. While being papped, Nick won a million hearts by his sweet gesture of fixing Priyanka Chopra's train of long coat before posing.

Fans loved it and called him protective and such a gentleman!

Priyanka wore a floral coat over a jumpsuit in the same print by Richard Quinn while Nick donned a crisp black suit by Maison Margiela with a dash of pulpy red shirt, shoes and a pocket square.

Nick Jonas posted photos on Instagram with wifey Priyanka Chopra ahead of the red carpet event. Take a look here:

Earlier, Priyanka removed Jonas from her surname on social media sending fans into a tizzy with many speculating it to be a hint towards their marriage having hit a rock bottom. However, it all turned out to be a mere rumour.

Recently, Priyanka along with the Jonas fam-jam was seen on The Jonas Brothers Family Roast and had a fun session grilling Nick. She talked about their marriage, 10-year gap and why she would not want to be married to anyone else but Nick Jonas.