Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to host wedding reception at lavish Taj Mahal Palace, read deets!
Pic Credit: File Photo, Taj Hotels

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding buzz is all the internet is talking about these days. The lovebirds will reportedly finally tie the knot on April 15 at RK's home Vastu and now, according to sources, the couple have decided their reception location as well.

As per sources, Ranbir and Alia will host their grand wedding reception at the luxurious Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on April 17 for their friends and family.

It is being said that Alia and Ranbir's wedding ceremony will be a four-day event. The Mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13, followed by a Sangeet ceremony, which will be held on April 14. They will be getting married on April 15, 2022. 

The couple have invited the who's who of Bollywood to their wedding. And they have extended their guest list for the reception. Many prominent Bollywood celebrities are expected to grace the wedding.

Their reception is said to be a lavish affair which will be attended by the likes of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar among others. 

Alia and Ranbir have been in a relationship for over three years now. The duo met on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', and since then have been going strong. 

