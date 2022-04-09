Hot Scoop: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to fly to South Africa for honeymoon?

New Delhi: The hustle-bustle in Bollywood gossip mills is high as one of the most loved couples - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot. Yes! According to latest India Today report, Alia's uncle has confirmed April 14 as the wedding date.

And guess what it is going to be a 4-day affair with wedding taking place at RK's Bandra home, Vastu. The actress' mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13. The actors have not commented on the wedding but looks like the relatives have given out a few details.

Now, a few reports also suggest that Ranbir and Alia will fly to South Africa for their honeymoon. Yes, no confirmation on this update but many fan pages are sharing it as excitement regarding Ranlia (as their fans fondly call them) is high.

Recently, visuals of the actress's team checking the building area of Vastu at Pali Hill to security beefing up outside the venue surfaced online. Ranbir has booked a banquet hall at his residential complex for seven to eight days.

Reportedly, the actor's bachelor party and other small functions are likely to be hosted in that hall.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made their relationship official by turning heads at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai in 2018.

They will be seen together on-screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Keep reading this space for all updates on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding!