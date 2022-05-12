New Delhi: Ever since the announcement of the Dehati Disco Challenge, Bollywood has been on a roll. After Vicky Kaushal made a fun reel to showcase the trending dance steps of the title track, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor too hopped on this challenge and extended their support to choreographer Ganesh Acharya's upcoming film.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have surely added more spark to the song with their amazing moves.

Dehati Disco starring Ganesh Acharya and Super Dance-Chapter 3 finalist Saksham Sharma, directed by Manoj Sharma, produced by Gitesh Chandrakar, Vaseem Qureshi and Kamal Kishor, under the banner Qureshi Productions Pvt ltd and One Entertainment Film Productions, set to release in cinemas on May 27, 2022.