हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh's viral dance videos on Ganesh Acharya’s Dehati Disco take internet by storm - Watch

Dehati Disco Challenge: Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have surely added more spark to the song with their amazing moves. 

Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh&#039;s viral dance videos on Ganesh Acharya’s Dehati Disco take internet by storm - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ever since the announcement of the Dehati Disco Challenge, Bollywood has been on a roll. After Vicky Kaushal made a fun reel to showcase the trending dance steps of the title track, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor too hopped on this challenge and extended their support to choreographer Ganesh Acharya's upcoming film.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have surely added more spark to the song with their amazing moves. 

Dehati Disco starring Ganesh Acharya and Super Dance-Chapter 3 finalist Saksham Sharma, directed by Manoj Sharma, produced by Gitesh Chandrakar, Vaseem Qureshi and Kamal Kishor, under the banner Qureshi Productions Pvt ltd and One Entertainment Film Productions, set to release in cinemas on May 27, 2022.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ranbir KapoorRanveer SinghGanesh AcharyaDehati DiscoDehati Disco videosDehati Disco Challenge
Next
Story

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor brutally trolled for 'sad reality of buying a per-owned Lamborghini worth a crore!

Must Watch

PT3M56S

Ukraine released video of the destruction of the T-90M tank