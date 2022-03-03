हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bobby Deol

Sorry Aishwarya Rai! Bobby Deol reacts to his RT-PCR swab test memes - Watch

On the work front, Bobby Deol will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’.

Sorry Aishwarya Rai! Bobby Deol reacts to his RT-PCR swab test memes - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Actor Bobby Deol is having a fab time in terms of work in his second innings. The star who is currently getting accolades for her latest show, Love Hostel, reacted to his famous RT-PCR swab test memes. 

In one of his latest Twitter posts, Bobby Deol reacted to a few of his viral memes which were massively shared during the COVID-19 outbreak. Reacting to it, the actor said, “See, I have always been ahead of time. Also, I think I should have patented these.”

The video has garnered over five thousand views on Twitter as of now.

The second meme was from their 1997 film, Aur Pyar Hogaya with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Bobby replied, "Sorry Aishwarya, but Bobby got a little ‘Swabby.’ Get it? Swab test, Bobby-Swabby.” 

On the work front, Bobby Deol will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Parineeti Chopra. Next, he has ‘Apne 2’ in the pipeline which is a sequel to the 2007 released film ‘Apne.’ 

 

