Trending: Anushka Sharma and baby Vamika papped on London streets, pics hit viral in India!

New Delhi: The stunning new mommy Anushka Sharma is these days busy exploring London with her little angel Vamika Kohli. Hubby Virat Kohli and family are currently in the United Kingdom and lately, the actress has been sharing her photo diary on social media more often than not.

While the duo has requested the paparazzi back home to not click close-up pictures of their newborn daughter, Anushka was recently papped, roaming on London streets with Vamika. Take a look at the actress's photos shared by a few fan pages on social media:

Anushka can be seen with her five-month-old daughter while she holds the baby stroller in the above pictures.

Anushka and daughter Vamika accompanied Virat Kohli to England, where the team lost the World Test Championship finals against New Zealand in Southampton recently. Team India will now take on hosts England in the five-match Test series which is scheduled to begin on August 4, 2021.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is currently producing late Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut film ‘Qala’. It will be streamed on Netflix.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma kickstarted a fundraiser for coronavirus patients and collected a huge sum for the needy in times of pandemic.