Whoa! Anushka Sharma to auction her maternity outfits for ‘circular fashion’

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma is all set to auction her maternity outfits for environmental sustainability. Yes, you read that right.

The actress-producer will step forward in order to venture into circular fashion with her maternity outfits on online sale. The ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ actress’s online sale will not only support maternal health but also will help in saving the crisis of water.

Sharing more details about it, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a long post with all the details of her upcoming venture.

She wrote, “I'm thrilled to launch my new initiative, through which I've shared some of my favourite maternity wear for an online charity sale, with proceeds supporting maternal health through @snehamumbai_official

Fun fact: if even just 1% of pregnant women in urban India bought 1 piece of maternity clothing preloved over newly manufactured, EACH YEAR we can conservatively save about as much water as a person drinks in over 200 years!!

Visit SaltScout.com/DolceVee/AnushkaSharma

@dolceveelove @saltscout..”

Anushka and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a secret wedding in Italy in December 2017. The duo welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, earlier this year.

The ‘Sultan’ actress will be sharing her maternity outfits for an online sale and will support the maternal health program through SNEHA (Nonprofit Organisation). The dress pieces will be available on social enterprise Dolce Vee’s website at SaltScout.com/DolceVee/AnushkaSharma.

Currently, Anushka is enjoying motherhood after welcoming her first child. The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actress has been away from the limelight for the past two years and hasn’t taken any new projects. Although, she did shoot for a couple of brands.