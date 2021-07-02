हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Trending: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's 'Taka Tak' Bat balance challenge is driving fans crazy - Watch

Anushka and daughter Vamika accompanied Virat Kohli to England, where the team lost the World Test Championship finals against New Zealand in Southampton recently.

Trending: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli&#039;s &#039;Taka Tak&#039; Bat balance challenge is driving fans crazy - Watch

New Delhi: Have you taken the Bat Balance Challenge yet? Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma recently dropped a video on social media and their fans can't keep calm. 

Anushka Sharma's caption reads: I had fun doing the TakaTak #BatBalance challenge with @virat.kohli! You too show us your skills by participating in the #BatBalance challenge on the @mxtakatak app now

This happens to be a promotional paid partnership video for an entertainment app. 

Anushka and daughter Vamika accompanied Virat Kohli to England, where the team lost the World Test Championship finals against New Zealand in Southampton recently. Team India will now take on hosts England in the five-match Test series which is scheduled to begin on August 4, 2021. 

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is currently producing late Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut film ‘Qala’. It will be streamed on Netflix.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma kickstarted a fundraiser for coronavirus patients and collected a huge sum for the needy in times of pandemic. 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anushka SharmaVirat Kohlibat balance challengeVamika Kohlianushka sharma babyVirushka
Next
Story

Malaika Arora lookalike Heena Panchal arrested in Nashik rave party scandal, check her hot pics!

Must Watch

PT1M49S

Haryana Former CM Om Prakash Chautala released from Tihar Jail, Delhi