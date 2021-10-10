हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Squid Game

Viral: Squid Game gets a shoutout from Amul in quirky cartoon, check it out!

The Korean show 'Squid Game' has turned into a global phenomenon after its release in September on Netflix.

Viral: Squid Game gets a shoutout from Amul in quirky cartoon, check it out!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Korean show 'Squid Game' has gained popularity all over the world including in India and is one of the Top 10 shows on Netflix in the country. Owing to its appeal, Amul, a brand known for its trendy, culturally relevant adverts has created a Squid Game inspired artwork and fans can't keep calm.

In the image, we see two men dressed in pink jumpsuits as the soldiers in the game would dress with player number 456 in the middle. He is seen playing the iconic 'sugar honeycombs' Korean game in which players were required to carve out a shape from a brittle, thin sugary treat.

The brand's Instagram account captioned it as, "#Amul Topical: Survival drama TV series gains huge popularity!"

Take a look at the clever advert:

 

It is a dark, survival, somewhat dystopian take on the financial struggles of people around the world and how many debt-ridden individuals would go to any extent to gain economic stability.

Although it's bleak, audiences are thrilled with its ominous storyline and semblance to the depiction of class disparity in real life.

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the plot of the show revolves around 456 individuals or players who've agreed to partake in a game show to win a ₩45.6 billion prize. For this huge cash prize, they can face deadly consequences including death if they lose any of the games.

The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Squid GameAmulSquid Game showSquid Game memeSquid Game ad
Next
Story

Neha Sharma's bold photoshoot in a blue bikini top and denims is too HOT to handle!

Must Watch

PT9M1S

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praises PM Modi as he completes 20 years in public service