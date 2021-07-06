हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
viral wedding video

Viral video: This Marathi bride's super dancing entry on Sunny Leone's Mera Saiyaan Superstar song gets baraati grooving - Watch

Now, this video of a Marathi bride dancing at her wedding dates back to 2020 but has once again made netizens happy.

New Delhi: Viral wedding videos are the flavour of the season on social media! Looks like amid lockdown, with restrictions in place, netizens are watching throwback or old wedding videos, so much so that these have made it to viral content online.

Now, this video of a Marathi bride dancing at her wedding dates back to 2020 but has once again made netizens happy. Take a look here: 

Her swag is too cool, isn't it? Wearing a traditional Marathi bridal saree with black aviators, this stunning dulhan is dancing on Sunny Leone's 'Mere Saiyaan Superstar' song like no one's watching. We love her swag and confidence, so much so that even the baraatis can't stop from whistling. 

Well, a few days back, we saw how a bride and groom surrounded by their family and friends on the dance floor, can be seen grooving to Sapna Choudhary's popular Haryanvi number Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal. And this video went viral for their kickass dance moves. 

Well, social media can surely come to the rescue of its users with some amazing content. There is a pool of viral videos on the internet, keeping netizens in a happy space.

 

Tags:
viral wedding videoMarahi bride dancingsapna choudharydulha dancingdulhan dancingViral videoTrendingbride dancingMarathi bride
