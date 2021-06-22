When Yo Yo Honey Singh couldn't stop praising Nushrratt Bharuccha for Saiyaan Ji song - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha's first single, 'Saiyaan Ji', with Yo Yo Honey Singh recently crossed 400 million views on YouTube. The actress began shooting for the song, soon after wrapping up promotions for Chhalaang, and looking at her professionalism, Yo-Yo showered her with praises.

In a BTS clip uploaded for the song, Honey Singh can be heard saying how after a heavy schedule and promotions of Chhalaang Nushrratt is present on the sets of their music video, and is all set to rehearse without even eating which is what true professionalism is.

Adding to praises of her hard work he mentioned how this is all about being an artist and all about love.

'Saiyaan ji' is Nushrratt's first single music with Yo Yo Honey Singh, where her dazzling moves and glamourous avatar floored the audiences.

Before 'Saiyaan Ji', Nushrratt also set the stage afire, with songs like 'Dil Chori', 'Deedar De' and 'Chote Chote Peg' and 'Ishq Tera'.

On the other hand, Nushrratt will be next seen on the silver screen, with 'Chorri', 'Hurdang', 'Ram Setu' and 'Janhit Mein Jaari'.