Nushrratt Bharuccha looks dreamy in this designer desi wear - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Nushrratt Bharuccha entertained her fans with recent movies such as Chhalaang and Ajeebb Daastaans. The actress is also popular on social media for her sartorial choices. Recently, the actress shared a dreamy video of hers in Indian attire, which will make you go weak on your knees.

In the video, looking her stylish best, Nushrratt Bharuccha is seen twirling to the beats of a soothing Punjabi song. She donned upon a pastel pink lehenga by a famous designer, with her tresses left loose and with a diamond choker.

She also shared a fan-made edit on her Instagram story, which is too good to be missed. Check out the video here

On the work front, the Chhalaang actress will next be seen in 'Ram Setu' with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez, Vishal Furia's 'Chhori', 'Hurdang' with Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma and Omung Kumar's 'Janhit Mein Jaari'.