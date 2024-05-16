Business Proposal To Good Day To Be a Dog: 5 Webtoon-Based K-dramas To Watch This Weekend

New Delhi: Books, comics, and webtoons have been a source of inspiration when it comes to dramas and often hit a high note with fans. Here are 5 webtoon-based K- dramas to binge on.

Good Day To Be a Dog

Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young) is a teacher who suffers from a strange curse. She inevitably turns into into dog whenever she kisses a man. Doomed to a life of loneliness, the inevitable happens when she mistakenly kisses her colleague Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo). The only antidote to her malady is for her to be kissed back by Seo Won. The only hitch, he is petrified of dogs.

Where To Watch: Viki

Perfect Marriage Revenge

Han Yi Joo (Jung Yoo Min) the daughter of a wealthy family, has always felt the lack of love from her parents and sister. Isolated from her own family, she is crushed to know that her husband has no feelings for her, but is in love with her sister. When she gets in an accident, she travels back in time and plots the perfect revenge. She enters into a contract marriage with Seo Do Guk (Sung Hoon) the heir to a vast fortune and the man her sister wants.

Where To Watch Viki

Yumi’s Cells 1 & 2

Yumi (Kim Go Eun) is. an office worker going through the humdrum of daily life. She has put her dreams to be a writer on the back burner and keeps away from any emotional entanglements, but things change when she meets Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun) a video game creator. Her heart flutters and love comes calling, only for the couple to go their separate ways. Yumi is heartbroken but soon finds love again with her co-worker Yoo Babi (Jinyoung) who had always made his interest in her obvious. But Woong makes a comeback and is still in love with Yumi

Where To Watch: Viki

Dare To Love Me

Shin Yoon Bok (Kim Myung Soo), a 21st-century scholar from Seongsan village who believes deeply in Confucian values, and his art teacher Kim Hong Do (Lee Yoo Young), who has a reckless and straightforward personality. When love blossoms between these two different personalities with different ideologies, there are several misadventures on the way.

Where To Watch: Viki

Business Proposal

Shin Ha Ri (( Kim Sejeong) a food researcher, is forced by her heiress friend Young Seo (Seol In Ah) to step in as a blind date on her behalf. The date in question is the handsome CEO of GO Foods, the no-nonsense Kang Tae Moo (Ahn Hyo Seop) Tae Moo is disinterested in the blind dates but is only trying to oblige his grandfather who wants him married. The Moo’s interest is piqued by Ha Ri who asks her to get into a contractual relationship to fend off granddad. But, fake soon turns into real, and that's when the real drama begins.

Where To Watch: Netflix