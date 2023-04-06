New Delhi: The wait is over, my dear friend! The long weekend has finally arrived, bringing with it a much-needed opportunity to take a break from the daily grind and indulge in some much-needed self-care. Whether you crave the thrill of an action-packed film or the captivating allure of a heartwarming series, this is your chance to escape into a world of drama and excitement.

Make the most of your long weekend with some exciting and engaging shows on OTT platforms. Whether you're looking for a solo escape or some quality time with loved ones or embark on a soul-stirring journey, we've got you covered with our top picks of binge-worthy content. So, sit back, relax, and get ready to be entertained!

Jubilee

Jubilee, the much-anticipated series of Prime Video, is a visual treat for fans of period dramas. Set in the Golden Age of Indian cinema, the show offers a glimpse into the world of the Bombay film industry of the '40s and '50s. The series features an ensemble cast including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurrana and Ram Kapoor, and tells a poetic story of passion, ambition and dreams. Created by acclaimed filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee is a must-watch for anyone who loves historical dramas and is looking for something fresh and exciting to binge-watch during the long weekend.

Rana Naidu

Netflix's Rana Naidu is an intense and thrilling Indian adaptation of the popular American series, Ray Donovan. With Rana Daggubati as the lead character, this show follows the life of a well-known fixer who has the solution to every problem a celebrity might face. But when his father (played by Venkatesh) is released from prison, Rana's world turns upside down. With Ashish Vidyarthi, Priya Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, and Sushant Singh in supporting roles, the series promises to be a rollercoaster of action and drama. So, if you're looking for an exciting series to binge-watch this long weekend, Rana Naidu is definitely worth your time.

Gaslight

Gaslight is a spine-tingling thriller that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat this long weekend. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, this Disney+Hotstar series follows a young woman who returns to her family's estate after 15 years only to find her father missing. As she tries to unravel the mystery, she is plagued by haunting visions that leave her questioning whether her father is dead or alive. Starring Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh, and Vikrant Massey, Gaslight is a must-watch for fans of suspense and mystery.

Taj: Divided by Blood

Set in the Mughal era, Taj: Divided by Blood is a historical drama that offers a riveting glimpse into the politics, lust, betrayals and corruption in the vast empire. As Emperor Akbar tries to find a worthy successor to the Mughal throne, his children turn against each other, sparking a war that threatens to destroy the empire. Directed by Vibhu Puri and starring a stellar cast including Aditi Rao Hydari, Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Bose, Dharmendra, Sandhya Mridul and Aashim Gulati, Taj: Divided by Blood is an epic saga that is sure to keep you hooked this long weekend. Catch it now on ZEE5!

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh is a captivating story that revolves around Anika, an 18-year-old who returns to Manali with her daughter after six years of absence. Anika is met with a mixed reception from the people who once disapproved of her, but now want her back in their lives. As she tries to settle into her new life, Anika is haunted by a secret she has been keeping for years, one that involves the father of her children and the search for her other twin child. With its intriguing plot and relatable characters, Pocket FM's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh is a must-listen audio series for this long weekend.