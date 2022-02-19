Lock Upp contestant list: Kangana Ranaut shares sneak-peek video - Guess who is this sizzling glamour girl?

New Delhi: Ekta Kapoor's fearless reality show, Lock Upp is about to kickstart and how! Host Kangana Ranaut is all set to entertain the audiences as the controversial contestants get locked up. The actress recently dropped a video clip hinting who the contestant is and why she is being locked up!

A super sizzling and equally controversial glam girl is seen turning heads as she waltzes in a restaurant, texting her beau about how fun last night was. Well, little did this beauty knows how things would turn out!

Just as she sits to order a ‘steaming hot cappuccino’, Kangana’s plans kick in and we see the authorities apprehend this beautiful young lady for being ‘steaming hot’. Shocked, the sizzling young stunner replies, “It’s not a crime to be hot!”, but the authorities are in no mood to listen. So instead, they pick up this mysterious, jaw-droppingly gorgeous lady and put her behind bars! Can you guess who this third, controversial and beautiful contestant is?

Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel will be streamed live on ALTBalaji and MX Player. There will be 16 popular celebrity contestants locked up in Kangana Ranaut’s jail. They will compete for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner’s title.

The celebrity contestants will soon be revealed to the viewers who, as a first, can also interact with them and be a unique part of the show.

Lock Upp streams live on ALTBalaji and MX Player live from February 27, 2022.