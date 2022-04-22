हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mai

Mai: Sakshi Tanwar's web series-inspired memes will leave you in splits, check here!

Renowned actress Sakshi Tanwa's web series 'Mai' released on Netflix on April 15. It has received a positive response from audience so far.

Mai: Sakshi Tanwar&#039;s web series-inspired memes will leave you in splits, check here!
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Sakshi Tanwar's web series 'Mai' has garnered praise from fans for its amazing storyline but more importantly for Sakshi Tanwar's stellar performance. Netizens have hailed the actress for her more-than-convincing role and ability to emote such strong emotions.

For the unversed, the series features Sakshi Tanwar as a mother intended to find her daughter's killer and bring justice to her even when law enforcement fails to help her.

 

In the show, Sakshi witnesses her daughter's death in front of her own eyes by a truck. However, the story isn't as simple as it seems as it is slowly revealed that Sakshi's daughter's death may be more complicated than a hit and run case. Sakshi begins to believe that her daughter was murdered and begins to seek justice for her going to all and any extent. 

Now that the series has become a fan-favourite, it has also become fodder for desi memes as Twitterati have flooded the social media platform with hilarious memes featuring scenes from the show.

Take a look at the funniest ones here:

 

Netflix India had also joined the trend and shared a few memes related to the show.

 

The series is produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma’s production house 'Clean Slate Filmz' and directed by Atul Mongia and Anshai Lal.

Apart from Sakshi Tanwar, it stars Raima Sen, Wamiqa Gabbi, Vivek Mushran, and Prashant Narayanan among others.

It will release on Netflix on April 15.

