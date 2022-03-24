हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mai trailer

Mai trailer: Sakshi Tanwar seeks justice for daughter's 'murder' in gritty series - WATCH

Sakshi Tanwar will be playing the lead role in the upcoming gritty drama series titled 'Mai'. It is produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz.

Mai trailer: Sakshi Tanwar seeks justice for daughter&#039;s &#039;murder&#039; in gritty series - WATCH
Pic Credit: Twitter, YouTube still from 'Mai' trailer

New Delhi: Sakshi Tanwar's gritty Netflix series Mai's trailer dropped on the streaming platform on March 24 and fans are already going gaga over it. The series features Sakshi Tanwar as a mother intended to find her daughter's killer and bring justice to her even when law enforcement fails to help her.

In the beginning of the trailer, Sakshi witnesses her daughter's death in front of her own eyes by a truck. However, the story isn't as simple as it seems as it is slowly revealed that Sakshi's daughter's death may be more complicated than a hit and run case. 

Sakshi begins to believe that her daughter was murdered and begins to seek justice for her going to all and any extent. The gritty trailer features Sakshi in a never-before seen avatar and her acting prowess impresses fans leaving them wanting more.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:

 

The film is produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma’s production house 'Clean Slate Filmz' and directed by Atul Mongia and Anshai Lal.

Apart from Sakshi Tanwar, it stars Raima Sen, Wamiqa Gabbi, Vivek Mushran, and Prashant Narayanan among others.

It will release on Netflix on April 15.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mai trailerSakshi TanwarAnushka SharmaAtul MongiaNetflix
Next
Story

Netflix unveils FIRST look photos from season 4 of 'Stranger Things' – See PICS!

Must Watch

PT1M10S

Corona Update: All the restrictions on Corona will be removed from March 31, but these two things will have to be done.