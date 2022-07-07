NewsWeb Series
MIRZAPUR 3 UPDATE

Mirzapur 3 update: Ali Fazal aka Guddu learns wrestling for his role prep!

Mirzapur Season 3: The actor has taken to the method of learning the basics of wrestling to apply the methods of combat and hand-to-hand combat to apply the skills for his character.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 01:44 PM IST

Mumbai: As the entire cast and crew begins preparing to start shooting for the third season of 'Mirzapur', actor Ali Fazal is busy with his own prep to bring back his character Guddu on screen.

The actor has taken to the method of learning the basics of wrestling to apply the methods of combat and hand-to-hand combat to apply the skills for his character.

According to a source, "Ali Fazal is currently prepping for the action sequences that are part of the script of this upcoming season."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

"The training is currently underway and he's been doing this for a few weeks now ahead of the start of the shoot which is set to commence soon. Ali Fazal is giving all his efforts to this role and has already started taking basic wrestling lessons for the same".

On the other work front, Ali was recently seen in the international murder mystery, 'Death On The Nile' and will soon be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Khufiya' with Tabu and 'Kandahar' with Gerard Butler.

 

Mirzapur 3 updateMirzapur 3Ali FazalAli Fazal mirzapurGudduPankaj Tripathi

