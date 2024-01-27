Rakshak- India’s Braves Returns With Another Promising Chapter - Deets Inside

New Delhi: On this Republic Day, the spirit of patriotism comes to the fore. Much-anticipated Chapter 2 of 'Rakshak- India’s Braves' has been announced. A tribute to the martyrs of the nation and their sacrifices. Based on true events from declassified army missions, the streaming service today unveiled the first look of the second part of the franchise, featuring Barun Sobti engraving the patriotic saga of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh. Produced by Juggernaut Studios, this exemplary tale of inspiration, pride, and valor will stream soon exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free.

Exploring patriotic sentiments, the story intricately unfolds the account of Junior Commissioned Officer Naib Subedar Sombir Singh. He collaborated with DYSP Aman Kumar Thakur in a joint operation in Kulgam district, successfully neutralizing terrorists and safeguarding both the lives of citizens and the nation's integrity. Delving into the story of the Kulgam operation, Rakshak- India’s Braves: Chapter 2 unfolds the gallantry and passion of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh and DYSP Aman Kumar Thakur, driven by a deep conviction to safeguard the nation from the threats of militants. It is notable to mention that Naib Subedar Sombir Singh was awarded with ‘The Shaurya Chakra’ and DYSP Aman Kumar Thakur with ‘Sher-E-Kashmir’ Medal for Gallantry, in recognition for their bravery and courage in anti-militancy operations. With riveting war scenes and a strong emotional impact, the series pays a powerful homage to the two honorary heroes, who laid down their lives in the line of their duty.

Barun Sobti, who is portraying the role of brave Naib Subedar Sombir Singh, shared, “Rakshak- India’s Braves: Chapter 2 has been an incredible experience for me. I am filled with a profound sense of accomplishment and gratitude. It's a great responsibility to play the role of an individual who sacrificed his life for the nation. It is truly an honor to portray the role of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh and share his brave story through Rakshak – India’s Braves on Amazon miniTV.”

Produced by Juggernaut Studios and featuring Barun Sobti and Vishwaas Kini in pivotal roles, Rakshak- India’s Braves: Chapter 2 will soon premiere on Amazon miniTV for free within the Amazon shopping app, on Fire TV, and Play Store.