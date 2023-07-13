Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wraps Up Citadel Shoot, Says July 13 Is ‘A Special Day’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in the country. She is a big name in the South Indian film industry and has a massive fan base there. The actress has mesmerised the audience through her performances and charismatic personality. After working for many years in the South Indian film industry, the actress made OTT debut with the Hindi web series, The Family Man Part 2. People loved her role in the project, and she received a lot of critical acclaim as well. Soon, Samantha will also be seen in another web series, Citadel, alongside Varun Dhawan. The actress has just shared an update regarding the show.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wraps Up Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be a part of the web series, Citadel. The actress has been shooting for the show in Serbia and India. Now, Samantha has wrapped up the shoot for the show. She took to Instagram Stories and shared the update on wrapping up the show. She also mentioned that July 13 is quite special for her and uploaded a selfie. Samantha wrote, “13th of July will always be a special special day. And it's a wrap on #CitadelIndia.”



cre Trending Stories

About Citadel India

Citadel India is one of the most anticipated web shows. It’s helmed by Raj and DK and will premiere on Amazon Prime. The show stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. The series is the Indian installment of Citadel, which starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in the lead. The show received a great response from the audience.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Take A Break From Acting?

Of late, there have been rumours of Samantha Ruth Prabhu taking a one-year break from acting to focus on her health. The actress has, in the past, revealed that she has been suffering from myositis, which is an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation in the muscles. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the break from Samantha.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Forthcoming Projects

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in the Telugu romantic drama, Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The film is expected to hit theatres in September. Apart from that, she is also working on a Tamil film, Chennai Story.