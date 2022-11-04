Add these 3 drinks to your lifestyle In this winter season!

New Delhi: Winters are coming and people tend to neglect their health and weight management in this season. It is because cold weather always makes us lazy which means no exercise. Such is the demotivation that it leads us to have low water intake, dry skin and an imbalanced diet.

Winters leads to decreased body temperature and thus, people are mostly indoors to adjust to it. Thus, it cause fluctuation in cholesterol levels leading to diseases like diabetes, heart disease and more.

Here are 3 drinks which you should have this winter.

Cumin or Zeera water

Soak cumin seeds overnight. Drink that water early in the morning. It is not only hydrating but helps in weight reduction as well. You can reduce the belly fat of the stomach. It helps the breakdown of sugars, fat, and carbohydrates and keeps the gut healthy, improves metabolism.

Lemon water

Lemon can give you amazing skin. Moreover, it improves your digestion, detox your body and manage your weight. It protects the body’s cells from damage and the antioxidants lessen the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, and cancer.

It will also prevent dehydration as it has blood-sugar-balancing pectin (a type of soluble fibre). It’s the best water if you dream of clear skin.The vitamin C, B-complex vitamins, calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, and fibre present in lemon will help to prevent acne.

Turmeric water

Take a cup of hot water. Mix 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder. You can also add honey as per your preference. It has anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and antibacterial properties. If you regularly consume this detox drink, your mind will sharpen, and you will become more activeness.

It also has the ability to detox your blood and liver. It is beneficial for weight loss but don’t take too much if you are diabetic.