'Delhi Meri Jaan,' A Journey Through The Streets Of Our Capital By Seven Seas Hotel

Delhi, known for its rich history and diverse culture, showcased at "Delhi Meri Jaan Fest" hosted at the luxurious Seven Seas Hotel, Making a triumphant return with its second edition, following the tremendous success of its debut last year. This much-awaited fest promises to take attendees on an unforgettable journey, offering a delectable taste of Delhi's heritage through its iconic street food. This fest pays homage to the heart and soul of the city by celebrating its beloved street food culture. From the tangy burst of golgappas to the flavourful delight of chole bhature, aromatic kebabs to the indulgent desserts – the festival boasts a comprehensive range that leaves no taste bud untouched.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere as you traverse through the Purani Dilli-style chaat section. Quench your thirst with the rejuvenating Sharbat-e-Khushamedeen and an array of refreshing beverages that perfectly complement the rich culinary journey.Take the journey from the Paratha Wali Gali and walk down to the heart of Jama Masjid, where an assortment of succulent kebabs, tikkas, and chaaps await to satisfy your cravings. And, lastly 'Kuch Meetha Ho Jaye,' featuring jalebi, halwa, and gulab jamun, while the Chuski and Kulfi stand promise a delightful cooling finale.

The fest's stalls are adorned with vibrant and lively colors that perfectly complement the authentic culinary journey. Every minute detail is meticulously crafted to match the theme, transporting you to the lanes of Delhi's bustling streets. The attention to detail mirrors the city's essence, allowing you to soak in the sights, sounds, and flavors of Delhi's streets. The decor at Delhi Meri Jaan Fest transforms the experience into a multisensory adventure, inviting you to explore the heart of the city's culinary culture in a mesmerizing setting.

The Delhi Meri Jaan Fest at Seven Seas Hotel is a tribute to the timeless flavors that have defined the city, ensuring a mouthwatering experience that encapsulates the essence of Delhi in every bite.