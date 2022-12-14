topStoriesenglish
  • Snaqary, a brand with a portfolio of multigrain plant-sourced products, has something for everyone and every age group.
  • With its motto of “Taste Bhi, Health Bhi”, Snaqary is a revolution in the Snack industry.

Healthy snacks for every mood, every time, every day- Snaqary

New Delhi: Snaqary, a brand with a portfolio of multigrain plant-sourced products, has something for everyone and every age group. With its motto of “Taste Bhi, Health Bhi”, Snaqary is a revolution in the Snack industry.

They have a new snack for all your moods, morning tea to midnight cravings! Snaqary has a snack for every situation, every mood, every meal.

 

Snaqary is formed by two mothers from Mumbai who were stressed with unhealthy or tasteless food snacks their families were consuming every day.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Keeping these things in mind, this mother duo found their answer, “Snaqary”, which stands for “Taste bhi aur health bhi”, as it has healthy grains which indeed are super yummy.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With an ample number of brands in the snacking industry, Snaqary stands out as its products are made up of healthy, organic and plant-based ingredients. Multigrain being one of its key ingredients, Snaqary is trying to make munching healthy.

