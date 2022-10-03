Kanya Pujan 2022: Here are the 5 Kanya Bhog recipes

New Delhi: Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami is being celebrated across the nation today. The 9-day-long festival, i.e, Navratri, marks the victory of good over evil. Shardiya Navratri, this year, commenced on 26 September and will end on 4th October with Navami puja.

On the auspicious occasion of Ashtami, several Hindu households perform Kanya Pooja in which nine girls who are yet to attain puberty are feed with yummy dishes and bhog. Their feet are washed and are welcomed.

According to Devi Bhagwat Puran, the young girls are worshipped as embodiments of Goddess Durga. Kanya Pujan is accompanied by bhog. They are offered halwa, puri and kaale chane.

Kanya Puja Bhog

The best thing about Kanya Pooja is bhog. Hot, fluffy pooris along with delicious suji halwa, Kheer and kale chane is every Kanjak’s favourite bhog. Here are the 5 Kanya Bhog recipes that you can try this Navratri.

Suji Halwa: It is made using semolina whipped in milk and ghee in which cardamom, almonds and coconut shavings are added to give it the required flavour.

Kala Chana: Another recipe for Kanjak Bhog is the mouthwatering Kala chana. It is prepared by frying in spices like jeera.

Kheer: It is a sweet dish and pudding popular in India. It is usually prepared using boiling milk, sugar or jaggery, and rice.

Badam ka Halwa: It is an Indian sweet prepared using almonds or almond meal, sugar, ghee and cardamoms.

Jalebi: A spiral shaped sweet dish dipped in saffron laced sugar syrup. It is prepared on various festivals.