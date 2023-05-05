Mother-Daughter Duo Shraddha Singh, Kiana Go Viral With 'Let's Get Dressed' Videos

A mother and daughter duo have taken the internet by storm with their creative and heartwarming "Let's Get Dressed" videos. Shraddha Singh, known as Shrads, and her daughter Kiana (kiki) have captured the hearts of millions of viewers with their adorable interactions and fashion-forward content.

In the videos, Shrads, who is called Mimi by her daughter Kiki, showcases the latest fashion trends, makeup tutorials, and hair styling tips while featuring the cute banter between the mother and daughter. Kiki often helps her mother choose outfits, does her makeup, and gives her hair styling tips, making the videos an enjoyable experience to watch.

What sets these videos apart from other fashion and beauty videos is the creative and fun approach that Shrads takes. The mother-daughter duo often dances and sings along to music while getting ready, showcasing their playful and joyful personalities. Their videos have quickly gone viral on all social media platforms, with each video getting millions of views.

Viewers are drawn to the adorable interactions between Mimi and Kiki, making them a fan favorite. Many have praised Shrads for being a positive role model for her daughter and for promoting positivity and self-love through her content. In addition to their "Let's Get Dressed" videos, Mimi also shares parenting tips and advice on her social media platforms.

She has been praised for her candid approach to parenting and for sharing the joys and challenges of motherhood with her followers. Kiki has also become a role model for young girls, showcasing her confidence and self-assuredness in the videos.

The popularity of their videos can be attributed to their unique and creative approach to fashion and beauty. Shrads and Kiki have also gained a reputation for being authentic and relatable, which resonates with viewers. Their influence on social media is sure to continue growing, and viewers can't wait to see what they come up with next.