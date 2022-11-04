MP's bakery and coffee pub to start its franchise across India? Here's what we know!

New Delhi: They say that find joy in the little things. And what better than biting into a favourite cheesecake, a fresh chocolate pastry or a burger? Delicious appetizers and sweets are all that we crave to fulfill our tastebuds. Learning the art of creating and curating perfect recipes, Madhya Pradesh's Bake-N-Shake is an ideal destination for top-notch delicacies.

All those living in MP have reasons to rejoice as the bakery and coffee pub has outlets across Gwalior, Bhopal and Indore. If you thought that Bake-N-Shake is your regular bakery shop, it is more than that. Besides serving customers different bakery products, Bake-N-Shake has a splendid dining arena offering an array of products like pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, rolls, croissants and garlic bread among other food items.

Founded in 2004, the men behind taking Bake-N-Shake are Vinod Talreja, Goldy Talreja, Sanjay Talreja and Bharat Talreja. In a time when there are an ample number of food joints, Bake-N-Shake has an edge over other food outlets. Thanks to its superior quality dishes and diversity of products which Bake-N-Shake is the most happening destination in the state.

As Bake-N-Shake continues to woo patrons with its mouth-watering dishes, the bakery and coffee pub aims to build its presence across India. Being a front-runner in the food industry for almost two decades, the founders are looking forward to offering franchises in other Indian states. "We have a quality-driven approach to attract customers. Looking at the overwhelming response, we are upping the game and are in talks to introduce franchise outlets of Bake-N-Shake soon", Mr. Goldy Talreja revealed.

In addition to the aesthetic cafe, Bake-N-Shake offers online delivery across Madhya Pradesh through its exclusive mobile app. Through the app, you can order cookies, fruit cakes, cream rolls and other confectionary delicacies. When asked if the founders will raise the franchise outlets this year, they stated that it is too early to announce it. "We are currently strategizing the plan to expand the brand. As and when things get into place, we shall take everything forward", they added.